Knock ME Down Challenge & Knock ME Down MÓR 2018

Following the tremendous success of the 2016 & 2017 events, Knockmealdown Active again presents the ‘Knock ME Down Challenge 2018’. This multi-disciplinary event takes place on Saturday September 8th around the scenic Knockmealdown Mountains in south Tipperary. This year, as well as the normal Challenge event, the extra challenging ‘Knock ME Down MÓR’ event has been added.

The Challenge involves Cycling, Running, (or walking) and Kayaking. As multi-sport events go, this is well suited to anybody with a reasonable level of fitness. The entire course is on well-marked roads and forestry tracks so getting lost is not an issue. The start and finish of the event is at Newcastle GAA Hall.

Starting time slots are available in 10 minute intervals from 9am for the MÓR event and 9.30am for Challenge participants. There are changing and shower facilities available at the GAA grounds.

The Challenge event involves a 15km Cycle from Newcastle to Kilballyboy Wood car park/picnic site on Vee Road outside Clogheen. This is followed by a 2.5km run/walk from Kilballyboy Wood to the beautiful Bay Lough lake. Participants then take on a 0.5km kayak around Bay Lough and return to the car park with a 2.5km run/walk via a different return route. The event finishes with a 15km Cycle back to Newcastle.

The MÓR event involves all of the above but adds a 4km Loop Run out of and back to Newcastle to begin the event. It then encompasses the Challenge event as far as the return run to Kilballyboy Wood. Here participants in the longer event take on a beautiful 33km Cycle via the Vee and Mount Melleray and a breath-taking mountain descent back to Newcastle village.

Former Tipperary hurler & All Star, John Leahy, who is taking part for his third successive year, says the event is really well run and a he finds it an incredibly enjoyable way to experience a stunningly beautiful part of the country.

Tickets for the event went on sale last week and are selling out quickly. They are priced at €65 each with the entry fee covering the event, warm down massage, refreshments afterwards and a goodie bag including a participation medal and event T-shirt. Further information is available at www.knockmealdownactive.com