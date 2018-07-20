Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club

On Thursday night last the trailblazers had a well attended evening walk around the Sli na Slainte, well done to everyone who made the effort and turned out.

This Thursday, July 19th, sees the Trailblazers heading to an old favourite, the Silver River at Cadamstown.

This a 7km 2-hour moderate hike meeting at Mulrooney's gala at 7pm, or Cadamstown at 7.40, this is a fantastic walk and one not to be missed.

Now that the evenings have stretch out, we are back to walking further afield. This is still a great way to keep fit over the summer months.

The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point on their walks programme for 2018. Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places.

The Trail Blazers website www.roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running with a list of 13 day trips over the coming months and we encourage you to give it a look and see what the group have planned for 2018 with a proposed day out to Lough Bray upper and lower, Slieve Donard in the North of Ireland, Glendalough, and a return to Lough Dan in Wicklow to name but a few. A map reading and GPS training course is also on the cards.

If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.