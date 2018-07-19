Borrisoleigh Track Attack - Presidential Colour Run

The Track-Attack Presidential Colour Run will be held tomorrow (Thursday) night in the park in Borrisoleigh. In what promises to be a great night, registration will begin a 7pm. The run will be free to the first 500 people who turn up with a white t-shirt.

The warm up for the 2.5km course will start at 7:30pm and will be performed by former Inter County hurler Paddy Stapleton. There will be plenty more action for kids on the night with bouncy castles and bubble soccer etc, thanks to the generosity of Matts Bouncy Castles.

Donation buckets will be available on the night if participants wish to donate with funds raised going towards the Autistic Unit of Scoil Naomh Cualan in Borrisoleigh and Teach Saoirse in Nenagh which is part of Enable Ireland who provide respite care for families with disabled children.

We will have a shop, tea/coffee, confectionary, popcorn, barbecued food etc available on the night and the funds raised here will again towards the aforementioned causes.

The Colour Run is for everyone, adults and children. It will be the ideal family occasion.