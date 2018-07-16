Ballyhoura Active Series

This year has been flying by so far, and I would say that this is the first year ever that we had warm sunny weather each Friday night for our races. Finally the drought ended yesterday and Farmers all over the country got a little relief and hopefully the grass will start to grow again and take the pressure off them. For most people this has been a really great summer but even for runners the heat isn’t ideal for racing, in fact some of the warm evenings make it hard to get in some solid training, all most people are doing is maintenance work. But more heat is expected and the best we can do is try to enjoy it, and with Limerick and Cork both through to the all-Ireland semi-finals in two weeks’ time we might have some more rivalry’s surfacing.

While we are taking a break from races at the minute there are plenty of runs on all over the place the problem most of the time is that there are too many. Pick carefully what events you want to support and don’t end up at a race every night of the week, too much of a good thing can be bad for you as well. We have a 5km at the Country Club and a 5 mile in Churchtown. So a final chance to push yourself in a race over these distances and maybe a shot at a new PB.

I have purchased some Buffs for the end of season and I will be giving them out at the Country Club and at the final race in Churchtown . Enjoy your racing and see you in a few weeks’ time.