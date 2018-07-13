Nenagh Golf Club - Results and fixtures from the club

Results

President's Prize (GOY) 7th & 8th July 2018 (Mens) - 1st Tony Scroope (3) 101.5. 2nd Paul Moloney (12) 103. 3rd Tom Hogan (27) 104.5 (Last 9). Gross Shane Hogan 69. 4th James Reddan (11) 104.5. 5th Paddy Kennedy (14) 105 (Last 9). 6th Michael G Ryan (12) 105. Seniors Ger Heffernan (13) 66 (Back 9). Student Dermot McTiernan (18) 70. Leading Qualifier David King (21) 66 (Back 9). Past President Oliver Killeen (14) 70. Junior Cathal Blake

Saturday: 72. Sunday: 71

Men's President's Prize to Ladies (GOY 5) Thursday 5th July 2018 (Ladies) - 1st Maura Byrne (23) 64 Nett (Back 9). 2nd Rachel Hodgins (17) 64 Nett. Gross Catherine Bird 79. 3rd Una Hanly (28) 66 Nett. 4th Mary O'Halloran (36) 67 Nett (Back 9). 5th Jackie Ferguson (35) 67 Nett (Back 9). 6th Jessica Reddan (15) 67 Nett. Seniors Teresa Gleeson (21) 68 (Back 9)

Sunday 1 July: 72. Thursday 5 July: 71.

Open Singles Wednesday 4th July 2018 (Mens) - 1st Rodger Hanly (15) 45pts. 2nd Ciaran Collins (Ballyneety GC) (17) 42pts. 3rd Eoin O'Gara (20) 40pts (Back 9).Gross David Hunt 36pts. 1st (Seniors +): Pat O'Connor (25) 35pts (Back 9). CSS: 37pts

Membership

Nenagh Golf Club has some great rates for new Members in 2018 from only €550 per annum. For more information call 067 31476 or email nenaghgolfclub@eircom.net

Ladies Notes

Tuesday Evening Mixed: Tuesday Mixed continues sign up sheet available at bar.

Thursday 12th July: Open 3 Person Champagne Scramble(North Tipperary Motors)18H and 9H.