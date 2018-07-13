Templemore Golf Club: JB Carr Team in action

JB Carr Team

The team meet Castletroy on Thursday 12th. July in Templemore. Tee-time 3pm. approx. The Club Captain Tommy Foley expressed to all club members to show their support on Thursday for this great team and to the team manager Liam Leahy for his intuitive team selection. It would be great to have another proud win for Templemore Golf Club. Best of luck to all the team, the subs and their Manager Liam Leahy.

Sunday 1st. July, 18h. Stroke Play G.O.Y

There was a great turn out for this event which displays the growing enthusiasm for the club support. The fine weather and the great course conditions created great scoring. 1st Ciaran Hassett. 2nd. Michael Keely. 3rd. Rody Cawley.

Juvenile Golf Lessons

Juvenile Golf Lessons commenced on Friday 6th. July at 10am. All Juveniles are encouraged by the Club Juvenile Officer Pat O’Connell to continue playing over school breaks and the summer months. Any information required or those who would still like to enrol, contact Pat O’Connell 087 9205821.

Ladies Golf

Senior Ladies on Monday 2nd, July 1st. Anna Russell.

18 Hole Club Competition on Tuesday 3rd. July 1st. Ann O’Rourke.

Social Mixed on Wed. 4th. July; 1st. Team. Mary Nolan, Joey Dwyer and Seamus Bourke. 2nd. Team; Ann Hogg, Declan Kelly and Paul Tuohy. The Social Mixed continues every Wednesday evening with the draw at 6.30. The great course condition is bringing out great numbers for this great social event. Everyone is encouraged to bring a friend Lady or Gent, also it’s an ideal opportunity for those that want to return to the game of golf.

Presentation of all outstanding prizes

There will be a presentation of all Outstanding Prizes on Wednesday July 11th after Social Mixed.

50 Years of Golf in Templemore

PJ requested that all members past and present to dig deep and search their achieves for any memorabilia that they can find. Old photos, sayings, and good banter from the past that can be resurrected to make this project successful All will be appreciated and returned as received after the process.

Away scores

The “Away” Score recording sheet for “Qualifying”, “Non-Qualifying” , “Society”, “Fourball” and “Team Events” is now receiving great attention. The club handicap Secretary John Greed has expressed that all members playing away or in other societies to record their score on this sheet. This is a very important request as it is part of the “Golf Ethical” for calculating accuracy on handicap ratings.

Seniors

The brilliant weather is creating a great turn out of Seniors. This is a fantastic event for retired golfers to return to the game with like-minded golfers. Results are as follows for Thursday, 5th. July 1st. Team; Tom McGrath, Paddy Nolan, John Galvin, Seanie Gleeson. 2nd Team; Joe O’Connor, Michael Maher, PJ Leahy, Mick Connell. 3rd. Team; Mick Murphy, Jim Gleeson, Sean Lee.

Best of Luck

John Stapleton expressed on behalf of all the seniors the best of luck to the JB Carr team on next Thursday-v-Castletroy and on their quest to gain a Munster title.

Next Seniors on Thursday 12th. July.

Club Fixtures

14th. and 15th. July. 18H. S/F.

21st. and 22nd. July. July Club Classic.

28th. and 29th. July. Men’s and Ladies President Prize.

4th and 5th. Aug. 18h S/F.

11th. and 12th. Aug. 3T’s Qualifying.

11th. and 12th. Aug. 18H S/F.

18th. and 19th. Aug. 18H S/F.

24th, 25th, and 26th. Aug. Ladies and Gents Captain Prize.