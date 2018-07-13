Lady Captains Prize is a great success at Thurles Golf Club

LADY CAPTAINS PRIZE

Congratulations to all who took part in Marian Finn’s Lady’s Captains prize on Tuesday 3rd of July and Sunday 8th of July. Well done to Margaret Flanagan who was victorious on the day.

Results of Lady’s Captains Prize 2018

1st Margaret Flanagan (30) 139 Nett

2nd Margaret Gleeson (33) 141 Nett

Gross Laura Ryan (6) 158 Gross

3rd Jane Meehan (36) 138 Nett

4th Marian Tuohy (29) 143 Nett

5th Joan Purcell (23) 145 Nett

6th Vera Gleeson (40) 147 Nett

Past Captains Ann Slattery (20) 148 Nett

Best 1st Day - 1st Anna Stapleton (22) 73 Nett. 2nd Annette Boland (11) 73 Nett. Gross Jacqueline Corbett (11) 90 Gross

Best 2nd Day - 1st Andrea Fewer (45) 69 Nett. 2nd Day Julianne Ryan (24) 69 Nett. Gross Mary Coman O’Neill (13) 89 Gross

Niners - Annette Browne

Beginners (2 Nine Hole Competitions) - 1st Anna Stakelum (45) 35pts. 2nd Sadie O’Dwyer (45) 33pts

Getting Into Golf - 1st Cait Devane & Geraldine Morrissey

2’s Competition Day 1, Helen Rattigan

2’s Competition Day 2, Denise Connor (5th), Pauline Byrne, Lorraine O’Keeffe & Mary Phelan (11th), Laura Ryan (14th)

Nearest to Pin - Louise Maher

Longest Drive – Annette Boland

UPCOMING CLUB FIXTURES

Tuesday 17th – 18 Hole Singles S/F Category (Qualifier for Eleanor Tivy & Munster Cup)

Mens Golf

Joe Kerrigan’s Captains Prize

The drawsheet for Joe Kerrigan's Captains Prize is open for booking on BRS until Tuesday 10th July at 6pm. Alternatively, you can contact Ashling to book a time. On the drawsheet, please choose your preferred day and time. The draw will be made in 1 hour timeslots and will be based on the preferred times indicated, so all players should receive a timeslot within 1 hour maximum of their preferred time. The Qualifying Round takes place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th July and the Captains Prize Final will take place the following weekend on Saturday 21st July. 90 players plus ties to qualify for the Final. Competition Rules and further information can be found in the Clubhouse.



Men’s Results

Saturday 30th June- Holmpatrick Cup - 1st Michael Carey and Denis Cleary 32pts (22 back 9)

Thursday 5th July – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Cathal Devlin (11) 41pts. 2nd Ben Jenkins (14) 40pts (25 back 9). 3rd Pat Davy (18) 40pts (19 back 9). Gross Aaron Ryan (0). C.S.S. 36pts

Fixtures

Club Matchplay

Second rounds of the Nurse Austin, Club Foursomes and Club Championship must be played by 17th July.

Thursday Open Singles

Our Thursday Open Singles continues this and every Thursday. Timesheets will be live on BRS the previous Thursday at 8pm for members and visitors.

Friday Mixed

There will be no Friday Evening Mixed this Friday, 13th July, due to Captains Prize,

Lotto

Numbers Sunday 8th July: 8, 22, 23, 26. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,500.

Juveniles

On Course weekly competitions for juveniles start at 9am every Wednesday morning for all current and new juvenile members who wish to join the club. All interested are asked to meet outside the pro-shop on Wednesday mornings at 9am sharp. The rate for Juveniles for 2018 are €25 for under 14s, €50 for 14 to 18 year olds. Weekly Wednesday juvenile competition cost €2.