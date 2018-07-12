Congratulations to Tipperary teams that gave a super performance among the cream of the crop at the Aldi Community Games Munster finals in University of Limerick on Saturday, July 7th winning gold in six events, silver in two and receiving certificates of participation in eight events.

Mary Walsh, St Peter & Paul’s Area, Clonmel had her three Skittles teams in tip top form winning gold in u12 and u16 events but the u14 team found their opponents from Clare a bit too strong.

The u12 mixed team consisting of Jamal Yousif, Anna Prendergast, Kansie Yousif, Antony Fitzgerald, Brandon Landers and Cillian Fahey were the first to strike gold defeating Clare in the semi final by 317 points to 290 followed by an impressive victory over Limerick in the final scoring 312 points to 266. The u16 team of Jaime Hally Hogan, Taidgh Carroll, Shannon O Donnell, Kayleigh Ryan and Amy Hogan completed the double defeating Kerry in their final by 288 to 171 points. The u14 team members Grace McSweeney, Darragh Landers, Anastacia Fitzgerald, John Lyons and Heather Carroll played really well scoring 328 points to Clare’s 373. Mary is assisted by Rob and Caroline Hogan and there is always wonderful parental support with these teams from Clonmel who are now eagerly awaiting the National finals. ​​​​

Fethard & Killusty u14 girls football team were amazing. They had a runaway victory over KGK-Knockanore, Glendine Kilwatermoy, Waterford in their semi final while a tough battle was fought between Cork and Kerry in the other semi final with Cork emerging winners to face Tipperary in the final. But the Tipp girls took no chances, they defended well in the first quarter, availed of all opportunites that came their way and showed they were a force to be reckoned with at half time. They kept up the pressure in both phases of the second half with each girl playing their part to ensure victory. Their co-ordination, speed and ability to read the game proved their dedication to training was worthwhile. Final score was Tipperary 4 – 8. Cork 2 – 5. These girls are a credit to their mentors Micheal (Hammer) Spillane, his wife Sandra and Ed Collum whose commitment to the sport is endless. Community Games are very grateful for their support and lucky to have them. Again the sideline was full of Fethard supporters which added to the excitement of the occasion of becoming munster champions. Team consisted of Emily Spillane, Isobel Maher, Kelly Ryan, Nicole Delaney, Aine Connolly, Mary Ann Fitzgerald, Clodagh Foley, Katie Wyse, Heather Spillane, Lucy Kenny, Kaycie Ahearne, Lily O’Mahony, Grainne Murray Jessica Moloney (goalie) Ciara O’Meara.

Nenagh u11 Hurling team were very impressive in both of their games. Facing opposition as hot as the sun they disposed of Monaleen, Limerick in the semi final and then opposed Kenmare, Co Kerry in the Final but these young boys were focused on victory and were not going to be denied gold medals. They treated their supporters to an excellent display of hurling to the delight of their manager Kevin Tucker. They certainly seem to have a favourite’s chance at National finals. Munster champions are: Aodhan Tucker, Daniel Connolly, Oisin Gleeson, Shane Gleeson, Conor Hodgins, Valters Janitens, Emmet Jones, Michael Kennedy, Michael MacLoone, Stephen McNamara, Billy O’Brien, Senan O’Farrell, Daniel Quinn, Michael Ryan, and Eanna Tucker.

Roscrea u12 Girls 7 a side Soccer team showed great skill and stamina beating Clare in the semi final and going on to a 3 – 0 victory over Cork in the final. Team members are Ceola Bergin, Ella Carey, Amy Carson Hogan, Aine Dooley, Sheoladh Dynan, Kayleigh Guidera, Laura Hogan, Alicia Murphy, Farah Murphy, Niamh O’Brien.

Templemore u14 boys Spikeball team were over the moon to win gold medals on their first attempt in this event. Team members were Cian Sheedy Captain, Ned Walsh, Michael Cahill, Ned Delaney, Cormac Foy, Josh Quinlan. The boys commenced with a great win over Limerick in the semi final and became munster champions with a victory over Kerry in the final. Well done boys.

Newport u10 mixed football team defeated Limerick in the preliminary game, defeated Cork in the semi final but were unlucky losers in their final v Ballynacally/Lissycasey in the final. These boys played brilliant and looked to be in control of the game at all times but luck just ran out of them when it mattered and they had to be content with Silver medals which was a fine achievement. We expect to see some of these young boys on the hurling pitch next year. Team members were:- Colm Ryan (Capt) Eric Bates, Jack Browne, Sean Carrig, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ronan Gaffrey, Oisin Kennedy, Conor McLoughlin, Luke McIntyre, Darragh NcNamara, Harry Noone, Oisin O’Gorman, Ollie Roche, Aaron Lane. Mentors Keith McIntyre, Hugh McLoughlin, Dave Roche & David Noone.

Roscrea u15 Girls Soccer team also won Silver medals after an exciting final v Ballingarry, Co Limerick Team consisted of:- Leah Ryan, Khya Lynch, Jessica Kelly, Kelsey Wing, Leanne Doherty, Mollie Dooley, Ellie Feehan, Samantha O’Toole, Stephanie O’Toole, Lucy Lee and Aoife Dillon. Mentors Seamus Feehan and Mary Ryan

Certificates of participation won by the following:-

Cloughjordan u12 boys Soccer defeated by Clare in semi final

St Flannans/Bournes boys u13 Futsal defeated by Clare in semi final

St Flannans/Bournea girls u13 Futsal defeated by Limerick in semi final

Silvermines girls u15 Futsal defeated by Kerry in semi final.

Fethard & Killusty u11 Tag Rugby defeated by Clare in semi final

Fethard & Killusty u14 Tag Rugby defeated by Clare in semi final

Roscrea u14 Camogie defeated by Limerick in semi final

St Peter & Pauls u14 Skittles defeated by Clare in semi final.

Thank you to all volunteers, coachs, parents and everybody who contributed to the success of the day. It is a wonderful achievement to compete at Munster level so everybody is a winner.