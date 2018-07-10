Moyne Athletic Club 70th Anniversary Games

This Thursday night, 12th July, Moyne AC will celebrate 70 years in existence with a gala night of running.

Since April 1948 there has been an unbroken sequence of 70 years of the club and is thus the longest surviving athletic club in Tipperary. In those seven decades hundreds of athletes have donned the green and gold singlet bringing innumerable rewards to the club. National champions, Munster Champions, County Champions and indeed International representation on Irish teams, have graced the club throughout this time. The anniversary games will be their first big track promotion following the re-development of their track in 2015 when they laid an IAAF standard 4 lane 400mts tartan track. The main features on the night are a Men’s Mile and Ladies 800mts with a supporting programme of 200mts and 400mts races, a “B” Mile for adults and a 600mts for U/13 Juveniles. Also included are a Junior Men’s Long Jump and Senior Men’s Weight for Distance.

On the night an attempt will be made to break the 4 minute mile barrier in the Men’s Mile, which will be a first in Tipperary as it has never been broken on any track in the County. Confirmation of the inclusion of Sean Tobin of Clonmel, himself a sub-four minute miler in the race, will certainly up the ante for those athletes with a serious interest in creating a new record. With the winner of the race receiving €200 for their efforts, an additional €500 bonus will be added to that money should the barrier be broken. Sean has a huge pedigree in athletics with national cross country and track titles to his name and also having represented Ireland at European Cross Country level. He has just graduated from the University of Mississippi and over the five year in America he has been a revelation for the running track team Ole Miss. Just weeks after starting there in 2014 he ran 3.59.91 for the mile, the first college athlete to do so and also the youngest Irish athlete to do so. He followed this up with a 3.58.70 in the Morton Games in 2017 and within weeks had lowered it to 3.57.00 at the 2017 Cork City Sports. He also placed fourth in the Millrose Games in New York with a new college best of 3.59.91. Sean is quoted as saying “I would love to see the mile replace the 1,500mts” at major championships. With these types of records, the first sub 4 minute mile on the 12th July is a distinct possibility.

Also included is a Senior “B” Mile for men and there has been great interest shown in this with at least eight confirmed athletes. Amongst them are Kevin Coleman, Thurles Crokes, Patrick Roche, Carrick-on-Suir and Eamon Morrissey, Dundrum and with all athletes within striking distance of each other the pace will be strong.

While the men will be hoping to break the 4 minute mile barrier, the ladies will be hoping to break 2.05 for the 800mts. Again the winner will receive €200 with an additional €300 bonus if the time is beaten. A lot of interest has been expressed in this with the likes of Amy O’Donoghue, Emerald, Sinead Cotter, West Muskerrry, Avril Deegan, Ballyroan and Annette Quaid, St. Finbarr’s confirmed along with a number of others. All three are seasoned campaigners and the magical 2.05 is well within their capabilities.

Another confirmed athlete is Newport native Sharlene Mawdsley who specialises in the 400mts but is coming back from an injury lay-off and is thus scheduled to run in the 200mts. Amongst her opponents are Niamh Quaid, St. Coccas and club mates Eimear Lynch and Ruth Allen also of Newport. All have strong pedigree and this could be one of the races of the night.

Eimear Lynch is the current Munster Senior Champion at 200mts and 400mts will also feature in the 400mts. One of her opponents on the night is Margaret Mary Grace, Nenagh Olympic. The Men’s 400mts features Robert Bennett, Nenagh Olympic, Ger Cremin, An Riocht, Adrian McGinley, Templemore and Patrick Lynch, Newport and with little or nothing separating them on times another good race is forecast.

Also confirmed as running are Daniel Ryan, Moycarkey-Coolcroo, Kieran Moloney, Thurles Crokes, Nathan Bowe, Moyne, Sean Mockler, Moycarkey-Coolcroo, John Dwyer, Templemore and Sean Maher, Brow Rangers. Amongst their events are the Junior 400, Long Jump and Senior Weight for Distance.

The Juvenile 600mts races for Girls and Boys U/13 begin the programme at 6.30pm followed at 7pm by the Ladies 200mts, Junior Men 400mts, Masters Ladies 400mts, Senior Ladies 400ts “B”, Senior Ladies 400mts “A”, Senior Men 400mts and then at 8pm the Senior Men “B” Mile, Senior Ladies 800mts and Senior Men’s Mile. Junior Men’s Long Jump and Senior Men Weight for Distance commence at 7pm. Entry to all events is €10, payable on the night. All the events have been generously sponsored by Glanbia Ireland, OMC technologies and Acorn Life for which the club are indebted.

The event is looking like a feast of athletics and spectators will be treated to many great races. The event is free so come along and enjoy Moyne A.C’s 70th celebrations. Refreshments will be served to all afterwards.