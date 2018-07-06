Tipperary athletes all set for Aldi Community Games Munster Finals

Preview of Aldi Community Games Munster Finals – Saturday 7th of July.

Congratulations to Newport u10 Football Team and Fethard Killusty u14 girls Football team who were successful in the preliminary games in U.L. on Saturday, June 30th.

Newport defeated Regional, Limerick in a very close game 3-6, 3-4 and Fethard also proved too strong for Limerick in their game. Hard luck to Moycarkey Borris who were defeated by Doora Barefield in their game. Newport and St Flannan’s/Bournea are now double handed for the return trip to U.L providing u10 GAA and u14 Camogie teams, boys and girls u12 Futsal r while St Peter & Paul’s, Clonmel are Tipperary representatives in all three Skittles events.

Teams must comply with the following rules.

- All teams report to their venue, i.e. place of competition, 30 minutes before fixed time of competition.

- All teams failing to attend by fixed time will be eliminated.

- Managers please leave contact numbers with co-ordinator at the Presentation Venue Outside main Arena. We wish everybody the very best of luck and hope they have an enjoyable day proudly representing Tipperary.

The 10 acres is the venue for all GAA semi finals and finals.

10am U14 Camogie Newport v Derg, Co Clare, final at 12.15pm

10am U10 Mixed GAA Newport v Ballincollig, Cork, final at 1.30pm

11am U11 Hurling Nenagh v Monaleen, Limerick, final at 1.15pm

12noon U14 Girls GAA Fethard v KGK Waterford final at 3.30pm

Tag Rugby - venue is Milford School for 1 preliminary game, semi finals/finals.

9.45am U11 Kerry v Clare winner v Fethard Killusty at 11am final at 12.30pm

9.00am u14 Fethard Killusty v Quin Co Clare, at 11am final at 10.15am.

Skittles venue is Milford Car Park surface.

10.00am U12 St Peter & Paul’s v Quin, Co Clare, final at 1.00pm

11.00am U14 St Peter & Paul’s v Quin, Co Clare, final at 2.00pm

12noon Semi Final Kerry v Limerick final v St Peter & Paul’s 3.00pm.

10 Acres Soccer.

10am u12 Boys Cloughjordan v Doora Barefield, Clare, final at 12.30pm 11.15am u15 Girls. Winners of Clare v Limerick v Roscrea in final at 1.30pm Old Hockey Pitch

Soccer 7 a side 11.15am u12 Girls Roscrea v Doora Barefield, Clare, Final at 1.00pm Arena in Main Sports Building Spikeball

2.30pm u14 Boys. Templemore v Bruff Grange Meanus, Limerick. Final 3.30pm Arena Main Building

Futsal 9.30am u12 Boys St Flannans/Bournea v Ennis, final at 11.45am.

9.30am u12 Girls St Flannans/Bournea v Bruff, Grange, Meanus, final 12.30pm

11.45am u15 Girls Silvermines v Moyvane Knockanure, Kerry final at 1.15pm.

Don't forget to buy a Munster Programme priced at only €2.00. I understand there are several team photos included.