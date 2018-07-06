Mid Tipperary Hillwalkers host their final Sunday walks from Cashel this weekend

Friday evening walks.

29th June 2018, in beautiful evening sunshine 26 walkers headed to Grange to complete the Crag Loop.

The trailhead starts at Grange village near Gortnahoe. The group explored the lower slopes and then completed the longer circular route.

On reaching Wellington Tower a few people climbed the steel stairway at the Tower to get great views of the countryside and of Kilcooley Abbey. The group finished off a most enjoyable evening with delicious refreshments prepared by Josephine in Hogan's Pub Grange. Thanks to everyone for making it a lovely evening enjoying the great weather.

Next Friday July 6th 2018 we are heading to Silvermines. It is very Important to wear walking boots and bring walking poles on this walk.

The Friday Evening Walks are low level walks, from May to September of 2 – 3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along. We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up.

All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers. The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich.

We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.

Walks are organised by Carmel Needham, Tina Bourke and Brid Ryan Bourke.

Mid Tipp Hillwalkers held their Long-Sunday walks on July 1st 2018.

The B group led by Kate Fahey walked for 5.5 hours and covered a distance of 17.5 kms. They started at Carey's Castle near Clonmel and did a loop walk taking in Lachnafrankie and Long Hill. The group of 12 enjoyed terrific views at all times in glorious weather and were grateful for a cooling breeze.

Willie Fahey took the A group on a linear walk in the Galtees. They started at the base of Slieveinard near Cahir and finished at Cush Car Park. It was a beautiful day for walking as the Galtees obliged with a cold breeze as usual. Most welcome in this weather and offtimes very chilling. A great day was had by all.

Tina Bourke & Brid Ryan Bourke led the extended Ramble to the Devils Bit. In glorious weather conditions the group of 8 completed the circuit around the Devils Bit. Starting at Cloncannon the group headed along the forest track and followed loop around boosters and masts. On the descent the views were fabulous and showed Tipperary looking very well. The group finished their extended ramble with well deserved ice cream in Templemore.

Next Sunday 08 July 2018 the Final Sunday walks from Cashel until September take place.

A and C walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call Dan Condren at 087 2273082 for any query re walks.