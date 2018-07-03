29th St Annes Golf Classic in Roscrea Golf Club

The 29th Annual St Annes Golf Classic was held at Roscrea Golf Club on Saturday 23rd June.

The weather and the course were equally brilliant combining to produce great scores.The winning teams were as follows:

*1st Mark Rowland,Sean Rowland,Stephen Hogan & Martin Carney 97 Points

*2nd Leo Myles,Kevin Heffernan,Pat Reddan &Matt Hanly 97 Points on C/B

*3rd Martin Slattery,M.Scully,G. Slattery & J.Hogan 96 Points

*4th Billy Delaney,Eileen Delaney,Mary O'Sullivan &C.Delaney 95 Points

*Winners of the Summer Draw

*1st Catherine Cryan, Main St. Cappawhite €300

*2nd Jonathan O' Keeffe €200

*3rd Gerard Keown Summerhill Roscrea €100

*Par 3 Competition for 4 Green Fees for Glasson Golf Club

*Winner Ger Clifford Runner up Malachy Hoolohan(Meal for 2 Rachett Hall Hotel.

The Committee wish to thank our Main Sponsor Corrib Oil and the sponsors of the following prizes 1st Shaws 2nd Bernies Supervalu 3rd Centenary Store Roscrea and the rest of our sponsors.Thanks to all the teams who played and made it such a successful day.Special thanks to Roscrea Golf Club for presenting the course in such excellent condition.

As this is our final Golf Classic the Committee wish to thank all the Sponsors, Players and the Staff and Sisters at St Annes and wish them well in the future.