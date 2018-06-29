Records to be broken in Coillte 10k Dundrum in Tipperary

Wednesday the 4th July at 8pm the Coillte 10k Road Race in Dundrum County Tipperary will be ran for 33rd consecutive year by the local Dundrum Club.

The club is delighted to have Coillte once again as our main sponsor. With Dundrum surrounded by trees and forest trails developed by Coillte over the years where up to 1000 people a week use for running and walking it’s appropriate that Coillte are involved with us in the healthy sport of running. The Semi State Company has been involved in this race every year since it was formed in 1988 which is greatly appreciated by the club.

The race also incorporates a 5K for juniors (19 years or under on 31/12/2018) which is one lap ran with the 10k race. Headquarters for the race is the Scouts Complex in the village, where the club has its athletics facilities. The race has prizes in the usual categories with a specially Embroidered Souvenir Hand Towel for all finishers. This year the club has introduced extra categories in the older age groups to accommodate men and women equally from over 40 up to over 70 in the standard 5 year intervals. But have eliminated the women’s over 35 category as many of them end up in the senior prizes. For Tipperary athletes there is the added incentive of the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy (kindly donated by Dominic Moore) for the first Tipperary athlete to finish the 10k.The present holder been David Mansfield Clonliffe Harriers.

The race will be run over the usual flat two lap circuit with each lap consisting of a series of five straights where one or two records are broken every year indeed three were broken last year. Tanzanian international Daniel Gidumbanda incredible time of 29:45 course record for the 10k has stood since 1997 which is 21 years ago this year. While Irish international Rosemary Ryan Bilboa 34:28 women’s course record has stood since 2003.Rosemary’s sister Dymphna has ran many a great race for the Dundrum club over the years and indeed has a hatrick of second places in the women’s race. This year the club will once again link up with Niall O’Sullivan’s Premier Timing for entries and result data to handle the increasing numbers of runners every year.

The layout of the two lap race around the planned village of Dundrum with its wide streets and wide footpaths makes it ideal for spectators to see the race and encourage the athletes as the race progresses. One section of the course in the village allows viewing of the race at four different stages by moving no more than one hundred meters.

Course Record Holders

Senior Men Daniel Gidumbanda Tanzania 1997 29:45, O/40 Men Gerard Mullane Limerick 1996 32:41, O/45 Men Tony Reidy Portlaoise 2017 33:45, O/50 Men Paul Moran Rathfarnham 2016 34:12, O/55 Men Michael Hassett St Catherines 2015 35:51,0/60 Men James Sullivan Tipperary Town 2017 39:55, Junior Men 5k Darren Dunne Nenagh Olympic 2016 15:12, Senior Women Rosemary Ryan Bilboa 2003 34:28, O/35 Women Angela McCann Clonmel 2008 39:08, O/40 Women Mary Sheehan Grange 2003 39:24, O/45 Women Siobhan McHugh Clonmel 42:34, O/50 Women Rita Kierce St Mary’s 2013 42:29, O/55 Women Dorothy Ryan Country Club 45:01 2016, Junior Women 5k Louise Stack Portlaoise 2016 19:05, Wheelchair Gerrv Ford Blarnev 2003 42:38.