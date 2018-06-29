Dundrum Athletics Club

DAVE FOGARTY 4 MILE

The Dave Fogarty 4 Mile was held in Thurles and hosted by Thurles Croke Athletic Club on Wednesday the 20th of June. We had 10 athletes compete over this challenging hilly course in windy conditions in places.

First home for the club and being very consistent with his good form of running in podium position of 3rd was Dermot Hayes in 21:37.

Next we had 9th Eamon Morrissey 23:32, 23rd Donal Keane 25:24, 27th Michael Moore 26:22 and was 1st O55, 36th Stephen McDonald 27:31 and was 1st Junior, 37th Noel Casey 27:35, 41st Laura McCarthy Armstrong 27:45, 62nd Christina Fryday 30:50, 84th Patricia Moloney 35:22 and 101st Orela Blake 41:30.

COILLTE 10K

Our annual Coillte 10k is on Wednesday the 4th of July at 8pm. It is two laps of the BK5K loop.

There is also a 5k race for junior athletes. The race is chipped timed and €15 for the 10k and €10 for the junior race on the night.

All finishers will get the traditional hand embroidered souvenir hand towel.

Note that the 10k race is not suitable for walkers due to the two laps.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life continues on Monday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum and on Thursday at 7pm at the Duck Pond, Dundrum.

Suitable for walkers, joggers and runners.