Moyne AC prepares to celebrate 70th anniversary in July

Moyne Athletic Club opened their four lane 400m track in September 2015. The four minute mile barrier has never been broken on any track in Tipperary, Sean Tobin Clonmel AC will attempt to do this at The Moyne AC 70th Anniversary games on July 12th.

Tommy Molony Thurles Crokes holds the eleventh fastest time for the mile in Ireland. We will have more information on our 70th celebrations in next week's edition of the Tipperary Star.