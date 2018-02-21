Borrisoleigh Track Attack

Get Active with Scoil Naomh Cualan

The track in Borrisoleigh is the place to be next Friday night as Track-Attack host “Get Active with Scoil Naomh Cualan”. The event is made possible thanks to the extremely kind sponsorship of Shanahan’s Centra in Borrisoleigh.

We are delighted to help Scoil Naomh Cualan achieve their activity flag. The event will involve a 3km Fun Run and Walk starting at 7:30pm. The only competitive aspect to the event will be amongst the students of St Cualan’s. They will be selected into teams where they will compete for the Scoil Naomh Cualan “Get Active Cup”. The top three teams will receive a special hand crafted slate medal.

Entry on the night will be €5 for adults, €2 for secondary school students while primary school kids are free of charge. Registration will start at 6:30pm in the Park Pavilion and the post event presentation will be held in the Parish Centre afterwards.

We extend an open invitation to all to come and be part of the Scoil Naomh Cualan Challenge.

Templemore Track & Trail Run

All roads lead to Templemore on Sunday morning next for the Fit4Life 4 Mile Track & Trail Run which starts at 11am. It starts at the Athletics Track before heading out into the adjoining Park. Entry fee is €10 for adults and €5 for under 16’s.

We would encourage all our Track-Attackers to support our near neighbours in this unique event.

Suzanne & Aoibheann Lead the Way

The Catherina McKiernan Group of the Track-Attack Double-Trouble Series which is sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services is all to play for with just 4 scoring weeks left before the identity of the eventual champion is known.

Suzanne Whyte and Aoibheann Carr currently lead the way with both having accumulated 71 points. Templederry’s Tara Kennedy is next in line with 68 points while Hellen Hurley (67), Carol Treacy (66) and Niamh O’Toole (62) are all in the chasing pack.

Geraldine O’Brien has drawn level with Delia Ryan at the head of the Marcus O’Sullivan group while the new outright leader in the Fionnuala McCormack group is Aisling Kennedy. Rachel Keane leads the way in the John Treacy group while Daniel Madden has laid down a marker in the Dick Hooper group.