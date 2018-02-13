We had a large crowd for our Trail run on Saturday in Ballyorgan. Earlier on it looked as if it was going to be a terrible day but the sky cleared and the Sun shone through , the temperatures rose and we got the best of the day. The trail itself was very wet after the relentless rain that has fallen over the last few weeks. I think a few of the runners realised how important proper shoes are, every one survived without injury but if you are going out on the trails at the moment wear shous that will cater for muck and muddy conditions. When we recied the route a couple of weeks ago it was in perfect condition aside from a few trees down and some damage to the railings on the route .But thanks to the lads from the C.E scheme and the RSS scheme, all the trees had been removed and all the fences had been repaired. A lot of these walks wouldn’t be in the excellent condition that they are in only for these guys and they have had an exceptional bad few months with the storms and all the rain and snow that has fallen and in some cases like the Keale river if they want to put some stone on the trail they have to carry it in by wheelbarrow from either end up to 3km and lift it over each style as they go and do the same on the way out so thanks lads we do appreciate your hard work.

We have finalised our Calendar for the Ballyhoura Active Series 2018, here is a snippet of the races and full information will be on the Ballyhouraactive website. We start the series this year with a 5km on the 21st of April in Doneraile park ran by NorthCork AC, Second is a new entry a week later on the 27th of April Dooneen AC host a 4mile in Limerick. Two weeks later on the 11th of May Mooreabbey Milers AC host a 4miler in Galbally, a week later Buttavent AC also a new entrant host a 4 miler on the 18th of May. Kilmallock AC have their 5miler on the 25th of May. Then we have a two week break and Kilfinane AC have their 4 mile on the 8th of June, Bilboa AC have their 5k/10 on the 15th of June and Shandrum AC have a 5km on the 22nd of June and on the final weekend in June An Bru AC have their 5 mile on the 29th. We have our Summer holidays here and our next race is another new race run by the Country Club AC this is a 5k on the 17th of August and last but not least Churchtown AC host their 5 mile on Friday 24th of August. So check out the website and pick out where you want to spend your Friday nights this year.