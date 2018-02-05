Ballyhoura Active

This Saturday we are out in Ballyorgan for the trail run in association with Kilmallock AC, if you have never run the trails this is one you could definitely do we are meeting in Ballyorgan village at 9.30 am on Saturday 10th of February. We will register first and will leave Ballyorgan at 10.00 am sharp. Please wear trail shoes and bring a jacket and dress for the conditions. The trail itself leaves Ballyorgan and heads out to Kilflynn church, when we hit the road here we turn right down to the bridge. At the bridge turn left into the trail, from here it is all straight forward as the trail is fenced all the way to the end. You follow the river all the way down to Darragh, we will turn below and run back the way we came. The route is lovely and flat, there are no surprise hills, some lovely scenery and when the river is full some lovely rapids. We will have refreshments after in Ballyorgan, see you on Saturday.

It’s coming to that time of the year again and with the Active Series starting up in April this year, there are some nice short races to get you started. But if you want to challenge yourself and if you are looking to do a Half marathon, or a full marathon or something longer, we may have something for you. This year for the Ballyhoura Mountain marathon on the 5th of May there are four events all in one. There is an Ultra marathon of 60 km we have a full marathon of 42 km and a half marathon of 21 km and this year we are adding a 10 km all these events are on trails. You will have to carry a Jacket and wear trail runners as the trails are slippery and the terrain is tough. These events are not for the faint hearted so if you are interested in challenging yourself check out Ballyhoura Trail Marathon on Facebook and to register go to events on the Irish Mountain Running Association website.