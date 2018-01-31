Dundrum Athletic Club

MILFORD HOSPICE 10K

The Milford Hospice 10km was held on Sunday the 28th of January. We had three club members take part. It was not a timed event but two members recorded their own times. Michael Moore finished in 40:30 and Christina Fryday finished 52:23. Eilish Ryan also completed the race.

CHARLIE CURRAN MEMORIAL 5K

The Charlie Curran Memorial Run was held on Sunday the 28th of January. We had one club member compete in the 5k race. Naoimh Dooley placed 170th in 31:17.

CLONMEL AC 4K SERIES

The 3rd race of the Clonmel AC 4k Series was held on Wednesday the 24th of January. We had 2 athletes compete. Ali O'Connor had a great race to place 4th Lady and 24th overall in 17:27. Patricia Moloney had a great race. On the 17th January she set a 4k PB, she broke this PB by 43 secs to finish 66th in 22:16.

RESOLUTION RUN 5K BAREFIELD

The Resolution Run 5k Barefield was held on Saturday the 27th of January in Co Clare. The club had a great turn out of 11 athletes. First home for the club was 13th John Shanahan 19:08, followed by 45th Liam Butler 21:38. Next we had 172nd Christina Fryday 25:19, 240th Elaine Murphy 26:29, 255th Jan O'Dwyer 26:42, 257th Yvonne Heaney 26:45, 301st Patricia Moloney 27:25, 482nd Tracie O'Dwyer 29:48, 551st Colette Alley 30:49, 767th Claire Ryan 35:29 and running her first 5k 772nd Lorna Duggan 35:55.

AWARD WINNERS

The Tipperary Athletics County Star Award Winners 2017 ceremony was held on Saturday 20th of January. Kate Ferncombe won an award for Excellence in Cross Country U14 Girls and was awarded the Mary Doyle Memorial Cup. Shane Buckley won an award for Team Achievement on the Tipperary Boys U12 Cross Country Team 2016 who won Gold in the Inter County Competition at the National Juvenile Even Age Cross Country. Michèal O'Beirne was recognised for breaking three records at Munster Track and Field in the O85 category. The records were Discus 16.35m, Javelin 5.90m and Weight for Distance 4kg 2.92m. Well done to our club members great to see some of the youngest and oldest doing so well.