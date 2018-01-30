Ballyhoura Active

We were out on the Keale river trail and mapped the route as we wanted to make sure that runners don’t end up running too far. As it turned out the route out is just over 5km from the Village Inn in Ballyorgan to the Pub at Darragh. So our route will be 10 km anyone who wants to do a 5km we will have a turning point on the route going out. If you want to see the route of the trail just look on the Ballyhouraactive website we took some nice photos and you can see how nice a route it is. There were a few trees down from the recent storms but some swift work from the lads on the schemes have cleared all the route so it is open for business. The route is very flat as it follows the river both up and down there are lots of styles on the route and it is well maintained.

The Active series as you can see by last week’s report is ready to go we just have one or two small changes we have got good feedback on the new races and are looking forward to get going. For all those doing a couch to 5km program I think you will find some really good races to test yourself on in 2018.

The weather seems to be coming and the days are beginning to stretch so if you are looking for something to do at the weekends remember that the Trim trail is in situ at the bike trail on the Ballyouras there are also some permanent orienteering trails and of course the bike trails, there are loads of walking trails as well as the nature trail and if you want to run there are plenty of routes, a safe monitored car park and if you need a hot shower and toilets on site.