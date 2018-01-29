Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club

All Stars In Our Midst County All Star Awards

On Saturday the 13th of January the county all star awards evening was held at the Horse and Jockey Hotel. On the night we had 2 club members receiving individual awards. Björn Downes who is only running with the club a mere year received an all star award for best u15 to u19 boy in cross-country. Also on the night Stuart Moloney received a medallion for his performance and integral part of the British and Irish Masters 'M35' cross-country championship team. Our team spirit continued on the night resulting in 3 cups coming home to the club. Our 'O45' Masters cross-country ladies team of Mandy Parslow, Kathryn Hogan and Tricha Blackburn took the first cup of the night. Not to be out done by the ladies our men followed strongly with 2 cups. The first was in the Masters 'O35' cross-country with Stuart Moloney, Barry Hartnett, Tom Blackburn and Willie O'Donoghue taking the honours. Rounding out the accolades for the night were the 'O50' Masters road team of Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian.

Björn Downes Takes Gold

The North Munster schools senior cross country was held in Pallaskenry last Thursday. On the day weather conditions were broken with very heavy showers and hailstones. Underfoot conditions were very poor with one competitor describing it as being ankle deep in mud in places. Congratulations also goes Ewan Cunnigham and Patrick Holian who ran well in this race.

Doneraile 5k Series - Race 1

Well done to Siobhan Casey who took part in the first race of the doneraile 5k series.

Skills Training Day

On Saturday last Robbie Williams along with our own Tom Blackburn hosted a skills training day in Lisvernane and on the Galtee Mountains with some of our own club members taking part.

MMRA

The second race of the Munster Mountain Running Association winter/spring league took place in Cratloe Woods Co. Clare last Sunday.

Our youngest runners set the day off with 6 junior milers taking to the hills in the kiddie and junior races. Congratulations to Niall O'Shea, Ryan Cunnigham, Ruairí Cunnigham, Colm O'Shea, Kitty and Tessa Ryan Dwyer. The senior run saw a field of 12 Milers take on the 9.3km trail run. Flying home was Willie O'Donoghue, Liam O'Donnell, Robert Cunnigham, Patrick Holian, Damien Holian, Paddy O'Shea, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Mary Pyke, Louise Rennie, Mandy Parslow, Patrick Hartigan and Kathryn Hogan.

Race 3 in the league will take place in Tonevane Tralee Co. Kerry on Sunday 11th February 2018 at 11am.

Taking a Step For Milford Hospice

Six of our club members supported the Milford Hospice 10k in Limerick last Sunday. Well done to Pauline Chapman, Caroline Bourke, Michael Carey, Michelle Moroney, Lucy O'Connor and Norma Quane. "Even the smallest steps move you forward" Every km on the day means a lot to many people, helping families in endless ways.

Club Registeration

People who would like to renew their club registration should do so as soon as possible. Forms can be filled out at training on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday nights. New members are always welcome. Fee €25 for adults, family rates available.

Training

Juveniles train each Monday night at 7pm and each Thursday night at 6pm. Juveniles aged 7 and upwards are welcome to attend but must be registered with the club for insurance reasons.

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm. New members always welcome. On Monday nights at 7pm Tricha Blackburn facilitates a running made easy group catering for beginners with tailored 5k & 10k programmes, all this takes place in the community field in Galbally.