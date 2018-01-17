Tipperary Thoroughbred world looks forward to Grand Expo in Goffs

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association, the representative body for 6,777 breeders will host an EXPO in partnership with Connolly’s RED MILLS for the thoroughbred industry on 26/27th January in Goffs Sales Complex, Co Kildare.

The event which is essentially a trade fair for the bloodstock industry will provide over 85 exhibitors with the perfect platform to showcase and sell their products. Stands will feature all elements of the bloodstock industry from stud farms to veterinary products to nutrition companies. All third level equine colleges will be represented so it is a great opportunity for any young person looking to work in the industry. The Irish racing and breeding industry relies on considerable land requirements to carry out its activities and is labour intensive. It is therefore particularly important to the rural economy and the communities in these areas.

Co Tipperary is home to the largest number of thoroughbred breeders in Ireland with 867 breeders owning 1,581 mares and producing 937 foals in 2016. In addition to the world leader Coolmore Stud there are a number of very successful trainers and three racecourses in the premier county. There is evidence of thoroughbred activity in every parish and the ancillary industry alone includes 17 veterinary practices/hospitals , equine laboratory, 28 co-op supply stores, 4 horse transport companies and 17 farriers.

In addition to the trade fair element an extensive event programme will take place over the two days and will include a Dragons Den type business competition chaired by former Dragon and well known businessman Sean Gallagher to recognise entrepreneurialism and talent in the equine industry, educational presentations and an interactive forum “ What if – A Vision for 2028”mapping a blueprint for the industry. The Irish Equine Centre will host a seminar on bio security and the ITBA Next Generation will have a key involvement by hosting a number of events including an intervarsity challenge and a seminar featuring key up and coming next generation trailblazers. This free event is open to the public and will attract circa 3,500 over the two days.

The thoroughbred industry is a unique industry which has a wide rural reach and a sizeable economic impact. For example, 15,200 FTE’s work in the core Breeding and Racing industry and directly related industries, with a total direct and stimulated expenditure of €1.84 billion, with gross value added of €813 million. The international standing of Irish breeding and Racing is further highlighted by the substantial presence of many of the world’s largest thoroughbred breeders and owners drawn from a wide range of countries, providing significant direct investment.

ITBA CEO Shane O’Dwyer said “the Irish thoroughbred breeding and racing Industry has long being renowned throughout the world for its excellence. It plays a huge role in the economy and EXPO ’18 will showcase the importance and reach of this indeginous industry. The wide range of activities throughout the two days will capture the imagination and the main forum on Friday night at 7pm will look at how we can maintain our competitive edge as a world leader into the next decade. I am delighted that the Next Generation are taking an active role and the innovative Dragons Den Sponsored by AIB on Saturday morning is going to be very popular. I encourage anybody with an interest in the bloodstock industry to attend this free event.”