Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club

Roll up, roll up, get your Mooreabbey Milers AC registration for 2018. A new year has begun, resolutions have been made and what better way to kick start a healthier, happier new you than joining a local athletics club. We at Mooreabbey Milers pride ourselves on being a very welcoming and inclusive club with a melting pot full of different types of runners from those who run for fun, fitness or fast times. Our members enjoy many types of terrain including road, track, trail, mountain and cross country, over a variety of distances from 3k, 5k, 10k, half marathon, full and ultra marathon.

The benefits of running are endless, just some of these are; improved health, fitness, healthier weight and a healthier and happier mind. Joining a club is a great way of meeting like minded people and making new friends who inevitably help motivate and encourage each other to reach their goals, no matter how big or small. As one of our newest members Ger Hanley said "I only wish I'd joined the club sooner." The club trains twice a week in the community field, Galbally, on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm under lights. We enjoy trail runs on Wednesday nights and longer runs on Saturday mornings, many races are held on Sundays also. As you can see there's loads of training and running options to choose from.

The club boasts an up and coming juvenile section also with over 50 registered in 2017. Juveniles train every Monday at 7pm to 8pm and on Thursday evenings from 6pm to 7pm in the community field, Galbally. Juveniles who are or turn 7 during the year and upward ages are welcome to join. Training begins on Thursday evening, 11th at 6pm. All participating juveniles must me registered with the club for insurance purposes.

Registration for the coming year will take place in the community centre, Galbally, on Thursday evening, 11th, from 6pm to 7pm. The fee is €25 for adults, €15 for juveniles and there are family rates available also. If you have been thinking of taking the first step to joining a club, now's the perfect time to do so. Please feel free to pop into us on the night if you have any questions or contact us through our Facebook page.