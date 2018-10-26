Late Robert Hogan, Gortnahoe Glengoole

The death has occurred of Robert Hogan, Clonimiclon, peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his family on Tuesday October 16th 2018. Robert, predeceased by his wife Kitty is deeply regretted by his loving family, son Sean, daughter Dymphna, son-in-law, Fiacre, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Mark, Orla, Luke, Laura, Mathew, Finn and David, nieces, nephews, his good friends Valerie and Louise, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing was at his residence on Thursday October 18th. Removal took place on Friday morning to The Church of The Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe for Requiem Mass followed by burial in Fennnor Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.