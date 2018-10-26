Late Margaret Ryan, Horse & Jockey

The death took place on Monday October 8th of Margaret Ryan, Maxford House, Maxford, Horse and Jockey. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her husband Tom, son Timmy and family, after a long illness. Margaret (nee Hayes, Leigh Hill, Two Mile Borris) Her remains were reposed at her residence on Wednesday evening, October 10th. Removal took place on Thursday morning, to St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. A guard of honour was provided by the Moycarkey- Borris G.A.A. Minor Hurling team, on arrival, to the Church.

Her remains were received by Fr. Martin Hayes (cousin) and Fr. Tom Fogarty P.P.

Chief Celebrant of Requiem Mass Fr. Martin Hayes, assisted by Fr. Tom Fogarty P.P., Fr. George Bourke A.P and Fr. John McCrath A.P. (Rosgreen). Burial took place in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her husband Tom, son Timmy, brothers Martin, Thos, Robert and Michael, sisters Mary Ann, Bridget, Dakie, Hannie and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt Sr. Annunciata, uncle Richard, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.