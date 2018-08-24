Late Kathleen Buckley, Littleton

The death took place on August 2nd of Kathleen Buckley (nee Ryan), Dawn Cottage, Liskaveen, Littleton, Thurles. In the wonderful care of the staff of Bailey House Nursing Home, Killenauale. Deeply mourned by her husband Eddie, son Edward, his partner Jacqueline, grandson Edward, sisters Margaret and Monica, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Her remains were reposed at Ryans Funeral Home Thurles, followed by removal to St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Sunday August 5th at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Peters Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.