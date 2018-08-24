Late Olive Fitzgerald, Thurles

The death occurred on July 31st (peacefully) after a short illness of Olive Fitzgerald (nee Quirke), Sunbury, Cregboy, Claregalway, Galway, Shannon, Clare and Thurles, beloved wife of Allan Smith and the late Dick Fitzgerald and much loved mother of Terri, Helen and Dick. Deeply mourned by her husband, daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass took place in St. Peter in Chains Church Moycarkey on Friday August 3rd, followed by burial in St. Peters Cemetery Moycarkey.

Rest in Peace.