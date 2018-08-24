Late Thomas McCarthy, Thurles and Littleton

The death took place on August 2nd after a long illness of Thomas (Tom) McCarthy, 18 Childers Park, Thurles and formerly of Littleton. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. His remains were reposed at Kennedys Funeral Home, Thurles on Sunday August 5th, arriving in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Monday for 10.00am Requiem Mass, celebrated by his son Fr. Francis and visiting Priest, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

Deeply mourned by his wife Phyllis, sons Fr. Francis, Michael and Shaun, daughters-in law Marie and Olivia, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Kathleen and Peggy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.