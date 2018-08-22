The late Michael Aidan Mooney, Thurles and Virginia USA

Michael Aidan Mooney, formerly of 6 St Bridget’s Terrace Thurles (Railway View), Co. Tipperary, died peacefully at Arlington Hospital in Virginia on July 5, 2018.

Michael Aidan was the second son of Maude and James Mooney. He is mourned by many including his loving son Michael Charles and daughter LaVerne; his granddaughters, Isabel and Sophia; his sister Enid Fitzgerald, nieces and nephews, and an expansive network of friends and family in the US, Ireland and around the world.

He is predeceased by his loving wife Maria, daughters Aisling and Roisin, and brother Borgia.

Michael qualified as an engineer at University College Dublin, immigrated to the US, and achieved success at Solar Turbines. He lived in Wisconsin, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa, Tulsa.

In 1975, Michael returned to Ireland to work (Inverin, Galway). Most recently living in Alexandria, Virginia; Michael and his family offered a warm welcome to many at their homes throughout the years. To have known Michael is to love him. We will miss him dearly.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.