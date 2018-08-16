Late Pat McCormack, Horse & Jockey

The death took place on July 30th of Pat McCormack (Big Pat), Curraheen, Horse and Jockey. His remains were reposed at his niece's residence Cathriona O'Dwyers Ballynonty, with removal to St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Thursday August 2nd at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Peters Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his brothers Thomas, Seamus, John, Joseph and Pascal, sisters Mary (Meaney) and Helen (Delahunty), sisters in law Peggy and Mary, uncle Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.