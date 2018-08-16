Late Michael Brennan, Thurles

The death took place on August 2nd of Michael (Mickey) Brennan, Publican, Liberty Square, Thurles and Kilkenny City. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. His remains were removed from Ryans Funeral Home, to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 4th was at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. Deeply mourned by his wife Joan, son Pat, daughters Ann Marie (Hayes), Siobhan (Maher), Claire (Ryan) and Catherine (Kelly), grandchildren, Kevin, Liam, Orla and Cormac, brothers Billy Nicholas, Paddy and John, sisters Lila and Ann, sons in law Michael, Seamus, Colm and Noel, Audrey, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, loyal customers and many friends. Rest in Peace