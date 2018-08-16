Late Tim Kelly, Two Mile Borris

The death took place on Wednesday August 1st, after a long illness of Tim Kelly Ballyerk, Two Mile Borris, at his residence surrounded by his family. Aged 76 years. he was predeceased by his wife Anna (nee Bourke).

His remains were reposed at his residence on Friday evening, with removal on Saturday morning to St. James Church, Two Mile Borris, for 10.00 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining Cemetery. His coffin was draped with the Moycarkey Borris G.A.A. flag, with a guard of honour provided on arrival, to the Church. Fr. Tom Fogarty P.P. was the chief celebrant, assisted by Fr. George Bourke A.P., Fr. Thomas O'Connell P.P. Loughmore and Fr. Joe Ryan P.P. Westminster (Coaldfields).

The late Tim Kelly was a very prominent member of the Moycarkey Borris G.A.A., as a player, selector and loyal steward, throughout his life. He served Bord-na Mona with over fifty years of loyal service. Tim spent some time in the late sixties in Kilbourn, England, with the Borris boys, a friendship which remained, throughout his life time.

Deeply mourned by his family, sons Tom, John and Phil, daughters Fiona and Carole, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Phil, sisters Joan, Patsy, Lily, Mary and Bridget, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar Dheis De go raibh anam