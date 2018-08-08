The late Olive Muriel Stanley, Errill

The death occurred of Olive Muriel Stanley (nee Hayes) of School Road, Errill at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband Bert and is sadly mourned by her daughters Ann, Alice and Muriel, her sons Robert and Ken, sons is law, grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and neighbours and friends. Reposing was at her daughter Ann's residence.

Removal took place to Rathsarn Church for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.