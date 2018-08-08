The late John Bowe, Rathdowney

The death occurred of John Bowe, late of Erkina View, Mooreville, Rathdowney, Co. Laois on Wednesday 25th July, peacefully at his residence following a long illness bravely borne.

The late John (Johnny) is deeply regretted by his loving wife Pearl and his family John, Angela, Anthony, Barry, Bernie, Mary and Ray, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his brothers Paddy, Peter and his sisters Lizzy, Nancy, Maggie, Bridgie, Catsy and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains reposed at his home until removal on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by private cremation.

Sympathy is extended to his sister Mrs Katsy Abbott and family, Borris-in-Ossory.