The late Mick Gooney, Thurles

The death occurred on July 16th after a long illness of Michael (Mick) Gooney, Childers Park, Thurles and late of Ballytarsna.

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the wonderful care of the Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. His remains were removed from Ryan's Funeral Home Thurles to Bohar na Naomh Church, Thurles. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 18th at 10am, was followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

Deeply mourned by his wife Elizabeth, sons Tom and James, daughters Liz, Noreen and Anna, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Rest-in-Peace.