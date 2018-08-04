The late Alice Fogarty, Templemore

The death occurred of Alice Fogarty (nee Bowden), wife of the late Buddy Fogarty from Roscrea Road, Templemore, on the 16th of June 2018. Alice originally hailed from Ballygooney, Gathabawn, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

Having worked in Balbriggan Co. Dublin for a number of years Alice came to Templemore in 1956. She embraced life in Templemore and was a member of the local drama society in those early years. She worked with the Urban Council and afterwards McCarthy's shop (Centra), Church St, as their bookkeeper.

Alice worked in a voluntary capacity with Templemore Credit Union, she was a Eucharistic minister for a number of years and she also served on the Boards Of Management of the local schools. The family business 'Fogarty Monuments' Roscrea Road founded by her husband Buddy, and which is continued to this day by her son Aidan, played a huge role in Alice's life. She looked after the accounts and met with customers and salesmen on a daily basis.

Her kind and caring nature was very much to the fore when meeting with customers. While her sense of fairness and good humour stood her in good stead when dealing with salesmen. Alice and Buddy had a great love for music and dancing and particularly enjoyed attending ballroom dances together. This love of dancing stayed with Alice as she travelled the country to Irish Dancing feiseanna. She had a keen interest in 'Arts & Crafts' and went to a knitting class in Thurles on Wednesday nights where there was plenty of laughter and chat while still managing to knit cotton jumpers that were much sought after and admired.

A staunch Kilkenny woman Alice played camógie in her youth and loved nothing better than to watch a good hurling match. It was quite amusing to witness the tension between herself and Buddy on match days between Tipperary and Kilkenny and the lengthy silence which would often follow depending on the result. For many years Alice's love of cards was played out. Every Sunday night she attended the whist drive in the Parish Centre and the monthly whist drives held in St. Mary's.

She was always delighted to achieve 'Top lady' or 'Top Score' but more than anything Alice loved the social side of playing whist and the many friends and acquaintances she made over the years was truly evident by the huge numbers that attended her funeral. Sincere sympathy on their sad loss is extended to her sons Noel and Aidan, daughters Carol and Deirdre, sisters and brothers, her grandchildren, sister in law, daughters in law, son in law, relatives and many friends. Huge crowds attended the removal at Grey's funeral home on Sunday the 17th of June.

The following morning Alice's remains left her residence where her neighbours and friends on the Roscrea Road formed a guard of honour. Following concelebrated Requiem mass her former colleagues from Templemore Credit Union held a guard of honour as her remains were taken for burial in St. Joseph's cemetery. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam dílís