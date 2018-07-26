The Late Davie Sullivan, Wales & Rathcabbin

The death took place in Wales recently of Davie Sullivan, formerly Lordspark, Rathcabbin. Davie played hurling with Lorrha and was a member of the 1956 team that won a North final but the team were beaten by Thurles Sarsfields in the county final that September. He was also on the Tipp senior panel of ’51 and ’52 and he also played with Carrig/Riverstown for a short time. It was some time later that he moved to Wales following in the footsteps of his brothers Johnny and Timmy and his sister Mary. He met and married Pat Quinn who was from Carrig outside Birr and they had one son Neil. Later, he and Neil played hockey for Wales. Indeed he was a great sportsman and he continued to play hockey until he was nearly 70 years of age at East Grinstead.

Davie ran a very successful building company and worked all over the country employing and training many in Llandudno. He was very involved with the church and was a great help to SVDP to which he devoted much time and energy. Along with his brothers Johnny and Timmy they renovated the churches in Llandudno.

Davie who was 88 years old, never forgot his roots and visited Ireland every year until he became ill a few years ago. He loved to visit his family home with his wife Pat and enjoyed spending time socializing locally with friends and family.

The last of his generation, he was pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy (Lordspark), Jimmy (Cork), Timmy & Johnny (Wales), Larry (South Africa) and two sister’s Mary (Wales) and Kitty King/Dowd (Killeen, Birr). Funeral will take place in Wales. Sympathy is extended to his wife Pat, son Neil, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Matthew and Jonathan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends on their sad loss.

May he rest in peace.