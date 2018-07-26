Late Niall Dunne, Thurlesbeg and The Commons, Ballingarry

On Friday the 13th July, Niall Dunne of Thurlesbeg and late of the Commons, Ballingarry passed away peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. As word spread of his death across the parish and especially among the greyhound community, there was shock, sadness and disbelief at his untimely death. Niall had a quiet disposition, remaining out of the limelight even though there was often good reason in his career to be in demand for media attention. To a lot of people, he was the man who walked the Boreen Caol, sometimes twice a day, surrounded by a pack of greyhounds. Training dogs for the track had become his main livelihood, which he did with great passion, love and diligence. He built up a reputation for himself as one of the great trainers in the profession winning numerous accolades along the way. His absence at the tracks in Thurles and Clonmel, in particular, will leave a huge void among owners and trainers of the greyhound. Surprisingly to most people, Niall’s first passion was horses. In his earlier years, he worked at the Kinane and O’Brien stables in Cashel and Ballydoyle. Injury and allergies forced him to make a career change, reverting back to the family tradition of greyhound training. He was gifted with his hands and meticulous when it came to detail. Few could match his knowledge of horses and greyhounds. Indeed, his interest in sport was broad based and he was no mean participant of a variety of sports in his youth. His friendship and quiet effectiveness left an indelible imprint on his family and wide circle of friends. Niall’s remains were reposed at his residence on Monday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass. Burial took place in Ardmayle Cemetery. We extend our sympathy to his wife Eleanor, son Richard, daughter Joanne, mother Maisie, brothers Richard and Brendan, sisters Carol and Yvonne, uncle John, aunt Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Solas na bhflaitheas dá anam.