Late Timothy (Toppy) Corcoran, Horse & Jockey

The death took place on July 10th of Timothy (Toppy) Corcoran, Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey. Ar sli na firinne. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family. His remains were reposed at his residence on Wednesday July 11th.

Requiem Mass was on Thursday July 12th in St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey, followed by burial in the New Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his wife Josie, family Liam, Ann, Una, TJ, Susan and Joanne, brother Paddy, daughters in law Benvon and Mary, sons in law John and David, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace.