Late Joseph (Joe) McCormack, Horse & Jockey



The death took place on July 8th of Joe McCormack, Kylenoe, Horse and Jockey. Predeceased by his sister Martina. Deeply mourned by his parents Seamus and Peggy, sisters Margaret, Josie, Elsie and Sandra, brothers Pat, Michael, Jim, Philip, John and Thomas, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace.

A Memorial Mass took place in St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey on Thursday July 12th at 2.00pm.