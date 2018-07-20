Late Niall Dunne, Boherlahan & Ballingarry

From Ballingarry Parish Notes:

We extend our sincere sympathy to Maisie Dunne and family, The Commons, on the sudden death of her son, Niall Dunne, Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan, Cashel, on Saturday July 13th, 2018 at Waterford Regional Hospital. Niall is sadly missed by his loving wife Eleanor, son Richard, daughter Joanne, mother Maisie, brothers Richard and Brendan, sisters Carol and Yvonne, uncle John, aunt Breda, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. He reposed at his residence on Monday July 16th from 5pm to 8pm. His mortal remains were removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. “Go ndéana Dia trócaire air”.