Late Bridie Dunne, Ballacolla

The death occurred of Bridie Dunne of Tentore, Ballacolla in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. She was predeceased by her sisters Mai and Rita and her brother Jimmy. Bridie is sadly mourned by her brother John and her sister in law Mary, her nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing was at her residence. Removal took place to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla for requiem mass. Burial followed to the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.