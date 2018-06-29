Late Nan Hayde, Donoughmore



To the Hayde and Dermody families on the death of Mrs Nan Hayde. Nan who had reached the age of 94, died peacefully last week in St Luke’s Hospital. Nan was the last surviving member of the Dermody family from Donoughmore.

She will be sadly missed by her sons John, Jimmy and Michael, daughter Betty, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Nan was laid to rest beside her late husband in Graine Cemetery after Requiem Mass.

May she rest in peace.