The sudden, tragic and shocking passing of Joan Kinane, Toureen, has left us all in the Parish with a deep sense of loss and sadness at this time. Deepest sympathy is offered to her husband, Sean and family, Shane, Aoife, Gráinne and Moira. Her sister, Brenda, brothers, Fr. Tom Dunne (Boherlahan/Dualla), John, Paddy and Dermot, Aunts, Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Peace to her Gentle Soul,

May Joan rest in peace