Late Gretta Doheny, Coalbrook

The death has occurred of Gretta Doheny, (nee Murnaghan), Graiguemane, Coalbrook, on Wednesday June 20th 2018. Gretta (predeceased by her husband John) is deeply regretted by her sons Seamus and Michael, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Ben, Luke, Rachel and James, daughter-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gretta was reposing at Egans Funeral Home on Thursday June 22nd. Removal was on Friday morning to Ss Patrick and Oliver Church, Glengoole for Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.