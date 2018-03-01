Late Eileen Shanahan

The death took place on February 9th, of Eileen Shanahan, (nee Moloney), St. Joseph's Bohernanave, Thurles, predeceased by her husband John.

Mother of Mary Minchin, Drumgower, Horse and Jockey and Margaret McCullagh, Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris and sister of Josephine Russell, Dun Na Ri, Two Mile Borris.

Her remains were reposed at her residence on Sunday February 11th. Removal on Monday morning to St. Bridget Church, Bohernanave for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her sons Martin and John, daughters Mary and Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Josephine, Martha and Philomena (Australia ), brothers Michael and Liam, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.