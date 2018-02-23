Late Kathy Hearn

The death has occurred of Kathy Hearn on Tuesday February 13th.

Reposing was at her residence on Thursday with removal on Friday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe for Requiem Mass burial took place afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Kathy, predeceased by her husband Kenneth, is deeply regretted by her son Kenny, daughters Karen and Catherine, grandchildren, sister Jenny, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.