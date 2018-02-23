Late Nora O'Neill, Gortnahoe

The death occurred of Nora O'Neill, Gortnahoe on Monday 12th February 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Nora is sadly missed by her husband Tony, daughters Mary, Caroline and Roseline, son Declan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, adopted daughter Benny, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Egans Funeral Home on Tuesday. Removal took place to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass burial took place afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.