Late Donal O'Dwyer, Rathcannon Bridge

It was with much regret and sorrow that we learned of the untimely passing of Donal O’Dwyer, Rathcannon Bridge.

Donal, pre-deceased by his father Brian, will be sadly missed by his mother Pat, brothers Conor and Brian, sisters Louise, Pauline, Marina, Cora, Patricia, Majella and Helen, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Donal was of a kind and amicable disposition, always ready with a smile and a salute and every willing to lend a hand to anyone in need of help. During his time in the U.K.

Donal was popular member of the Robert Emmetts Hurling Club in London, serving his time both on the field and off the field as a selector on their All Ireland winning team in 2007.

Back home in Ireland Donal joined the local Golf Society where he is fondly remembered as being a ‘True Gent’. Following Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, on Tuesday Donal was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Peace to his kindly soul.