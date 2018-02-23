Late Kathleen O'Donnell

The death has taken place on February 3rd, of Kathleen O'Donnell (nee Skehan), Fanning Park, Two Mile Borris. Peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Mick and sister of the late Billy Skehan and Maggie O'Connell. Her remains were removed from Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel to St. Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Moycarkey. Deeply mourned by her sisters Maura McCarthy and Bridget Hayes, brother Thomas, brother in law Joe, sister-in-law Mary Frances, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.